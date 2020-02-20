Rep. Adam Schiff Warns Trump After Roger Stone Sentencing: Pardoning Would Be ‘Breathtaking Act Of Corruption’

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff called Trump associate Roger Stone’s sentence “justified” in a tweet Thursday, also warning President Donald Trump that pardoning Stone would be “corruption.”

“Roger Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress and threatening a witness. He did it to cover up for Trump,” Schiff said. “His sentence is justified. It should go without saying, but to pardon Stone when his crimes were committed to protect Trump would be a breathtaking act of corruption.”

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison in a Washington, D.C. court Thursday on charges related to obstruction and witness tampering. He was originally found guilty in November.

The longtime Trump confidant’s charges stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, leading to the president tweeting angrily about Mueller. (RELATED: Roger Stone Requests A New Trial, Citing Revelations About Anti-Trump Juror)