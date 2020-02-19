EXCLUSIVE: ‘I Hate Roger Stone’: Corey Lewandowski Weighs In On Roger Stone Pardon Speculation And 2020 Presidential Election

Corey Lewandowski, senior advisor to President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, discusses the 2020 presidential election, the so called ‘Bloomberg effect’ and speculation about a Roger Stone pardon.

“I hate Roger Stone. He and I are not friends, let me just be clear. I don’t like the guy but to treat someone like that is so disgusting to me,” said Lewandowski. (RELATED: Barr Says He Was ‘Happy’ Roger Stone Was Convicted, But Thinks 9-Year Prison Proposal Was ‘Very Excessive’.)

Stone, a long time advisor of Trump’s, will be sentenced Thursday. His defense attorneys requested a delay, but were denied.

Stone was convicted with obstructing the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation and witness tampering.

