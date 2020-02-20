Antonio Brown Gets Crushed By Workout Equipment In Video

Antonio Brown got lit up by some workout equipment during an Instagram live.

In a video captured from Instagram and shared by Barstool Sports on Twitter, Brown was walking away from a weight machine when a piece fell and hit him hard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below.

AB not even on a team but still being sent into concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/OxvasAq0dX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 20, 2020

You just hate to see it happen! You just hate to see such bad things happen to such great people!

After all the bad things Antonio Brown has done in his life, when will something good finally happen to him?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Feb 10, 2020 at 3:43pm PST

Antonio Brown is out here trying to make the world a better place, and he’s getting smoked by workout equipment.

Again, you just hate to see such awful things happen to such upstanding citizens in society.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Feb 9, 2020 at 9:05am PST

Best of luck going forward, Brown! I’m sure a few more reps will get him back in the NFL in no time!