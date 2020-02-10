Logan Paul Drops Antonio Brown Diss Track ‘Going Broke’

Logan Paul amped up his feud with disgraced NFL free agent Antonio Brown when he dropped a Sunday diss track.

There has been some chatter about the two boxing, and it looks like Paul seems intent on embarrassing Brown whether or not that even happens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His diss track “Going Broke” is straight fire, and it cuts pretty much just straight to the core of Brown. Give it a listen below.

I could listen to this on repeat. Anything that destroys Antonio Brown is something I’m all in on. Go, Logan, go!

We need this boxing match to happen. We just do. Antonio Brown needs to just get lit up by somebody. Simply put, he needs to be humbled.

A YouTube star humbling the former NFL star would be the kind of content I couldn’t even dream up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on Jan 19, 2020 at 11:01am PST

The reality of the situation is also that Brown would likely get smoked. Logan Paul is bigger, he has fighting experience and he would know what to do when getting punched in the face.

Those things all play to his advantage in a big way. I don’t even think the fight would be very close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on Nov 9, 2019 at 10:53am PST

Sound off in the comments with who you’d take to win. Hopefully, we actually get this fight.