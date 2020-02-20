Brett Gardner Files Order Of Protection Against Gina Devasahayam

New York Yankees player Brett Gardner has filed an order of protection against Gina Devasahayam.

According to NJ.com, Gardner’s lawyers filed the order last week in a Bronx civil court. Devasahayam is accused of being an “obsessed fan” and claims she’s Gardner’s “future wife.”

She's also suing the team for not letting her into games. In the lawsuit, she claimed Gardner makes "a sad face" when she's not at the stadium, according to the same NJ.com.

Here’s some free advice everybody out there. Don’t treat stuff of this nature like it’s a joke. While this woman might not pose any serious risk, you have no idea what random strangers are capable of.

If I was Gardner, I’d also 100% be getting the courts and law enforcement involved. I’d get a restraining order, and that’d just be the beginning.

Given the fact he has MLB money, I’d probably have some hired armed guards.

When somebody is told to not be around the stadium and responds with the fact they’re going to get married to a player, it’s a sign you have a problem on your hands.

Luckily, the Yankees acted quickly on this one. Let’s hope Devasahayam gets the message.