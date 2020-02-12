Max Stassi Apologizes For Astros Cheating, Aaron Boone Gives His Thoughts

While Max Stassi apologized for his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal, Aaron Boone gave his thoughts on the issue.

The new catcher for the Los Angeles Angels Max Stassi says he wishes he had “done the right thing” when he learned about the Astros sign stealing sceam, according to the Associated Press. Stassi won a world series with the Astros in 2017, when the cheating took place. He only played in 14 games that season and didn’t participate in the postseason. (RELATED: Red Sox Send Mookie Betts And David Price To Dodgers In Massive 3-Team Deal)

“You apologize to those around the game, the people that were affected by it,” said Stassi, “The fans, coaches, especially the kids who look up to us. You’re supposed to set an example and do the right thing, and we didn’t do that. I feel terrible. I think looking back, every single person that was a part of that team or in that clubhouse regrets what was going on, and if we could all go back, I’m sure we never even would have thought of the idea.”

His teammates, left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney and right-handed pitcher Taylor Cole ripped the Astros when the Angels’ pitchers and catchers reported to spring training today. “They sure … need to do more than what they already did,” Heaney said. “That was terrible. I understand they are going to go get their (story) in order and they are going to have their thing to say, and they are going to hide behind the commissioner’s report and whatever, but I don’t think that’s good enough.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Boone, manager of the New York Yankees, held a press conference to address the media on the Astros cheating scandal. He acknowledged that he wasn’t sure if the Astros were cheating in 2019, but that it was possible. “That certainly one of those great unknowns,” Boone said. “Certainly, I’ve spent time, as I’m sure a lot of people have, wondering all the things that could have potentially been going on.”

As for those accused of cheating, former Astros manager AJ Hinch and former Astros coach Alex Cora, Boone says his respect for them hasn’t faltered. “Look, those are still guys I consider friends,” Boone said. “I’ve struggled, like I’m sure a lot of people have, with making sense of it all and trying to wrestle with my emotions and in a way get some clarity. I don’t think you ever totally get there and that’s OK. I think as human beings, we all fall down, we all fall short. None of us are perfect. Hopefully I treat people with the grace that would reflect that but it’s been a little bit of a struggle for me in how I make sense of it.”