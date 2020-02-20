Chris Pratt Says Frozen Bodies Were Found At The Filming Site Of ‘The Tomorrow War’

Actor Chris Pratt claimed the frozen bodies of a couple who disappeared decades ago while hiking were found at a film site.

The bodies were discovered at the filming location of “The Tomorrow War,” Pratt told Ellen DeGeneres during Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen Show.” The “fully preserved” couple was discovered weeks before the film crew trekked to the summit, the actor admitted.

Chris Pratt nearly found lovers frozen in time while shooting his next movie, and it wasn’t Passengers 2 https://t.co/Wn1HNYTSxT — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 20, 2020

“They had been there for over 80 years, and sadly, they didn’t make it,” Pratt said on the show. “They were fully preserved in their glacier hiking clothes from 1930 or 1940. They had their supplies and rations. They were lovers and they fell down in a hole and just went missing and just recently were found.”

“Isn’t that wild?” he added. “Thankfully, we got out and nobody fell in any holes … that we’re reporting.”

Local police could not confirm Pratt’s story, according to Icelandic reporter Ingunn Lára Kristjánsdóttir, Insider reported. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Will Star In The New TV Series ‘ The Terminal List’)

This story is so sad. They’ve been missing since sometime between the 1930s and 1940s. I can’t imagine what their families went through after they went on a hike and never came back. At least they were together when they disappeared and weren’t alone.

If their bodies were found, I hope the families were notified and able to have some closure.