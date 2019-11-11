Chris Pratt Proves Once Again He’s The Best With This Moving Tribute To His Brother And Troops On Veterans Day

Chris Pratt proved once again that’s he’s our favorite with this moving tribute to his brother and others who serve this country on Veterans Day.

“This is my older brother Cully [Pratt],” the 40-year-old actor captioned his post Monday on Instagram, along with a shot of his older brother shortly after enlisting in the Army. #happyveteransday. The post has already gone viral with more than 1.1 million likes. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Visits Military Members For Film Screening, Continues To Be Awesome [PHOTOS])

“I always wanted to be exactly like him,” he added. “We were the same size despite our three-year difference in age so as a kid I would wear the same clothes he wore, literally the day after he wore them- picking them up off the floor in his room.”

Pratt continued, “What can I say? He knew how to match and I liked the smell. One day his friends started to notice and he kindly urged me to wear my own clothes. He is a good big brother.”(RELATED: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce They’re Separating: ‘We Tried Hard For A Long Time’)

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star explained how is brother “always led with love” and “taught” him everything he knows, while crediting him with putting up with the Marvel actor’s “incessant hyperactivity.”

The “Jurassic World” actor then shared the reason for his post was to point out that his brother and all those who serve are “real” people and suggested “the more we can look at our veterans for who they are, actual people” the “more we can approach our relationships to them with compassion and understanding.”

“My brother didn’t join the army because he wanted to be Rambo,” Pratt wrote. “He [Cully Pratt] joined because it was an opportunity for a hard-nosed kid who couldn’t afford college, somebody who wanted to get the hell out of his small town and probably wanted his own clothes.”

“We have the greatest armed forces the world has ever seen,” he added. “It’s made up of real people who joined for myriad reasons. Brave men and women who sacrifice a whole hell of a lot. Today is their day. So celebrate a veteran today.”

Pratt concluded, “Today I celebrate Cully, as well as my cousin Curtis, Uncle Steve, Uncle Skip, second Cousins, Joey, Ryan and Alex, besties Jared and Jeffrey, all those I’ve fished for hunted with, those who’ve blessed me with their challenge coins as I’ve encountered them on press junkets and in my travels, the many in the film industry working both in front of and behind the cameras. To those currently serving and those out thanks for your service. We appreciate you!”