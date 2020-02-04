Chris Pratt Will Star In The New TV Series ‘The Terminal List’

Chris Pratt will star in and produce the upcoming TV show “The Terminal List” with director Antoine Fuqua.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following plot details:

The Terminal List follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. As he returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about culpability, new evidence comes to light when Reece discovers dark forces working against him. … The drama will be shopped to prestige outlets like FX and premium cable networks and streaming services.

Yeah, you can go ahead and inject this right into my veins. Shoot this kind of TV show right into my soul. I’m all in. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I’m 100% all in on “The Terminal List.

Chris Pratt is one of the best actors in the game right now, and we’ve never had a better era of television. Television is as good as it’s ever been, and it’s more appealing than ever to big name actors.

That’s where Pratt enters the occasion. He came from television after crushing it on “Parks & Rec” for several years, and then moved into making hit movies.

Now, he’s returning to television as a Navy SEAL in a thriller with Antoine Fuqua. Again, this is the dude who made training day!

I’m telling you all right now that “The Terminal List” with Pratt is going to be incredible once it finds a network to air on and fills out the cast.

You best believe that. Am I at “Yellowstone” levels of excitement? No, but I’m not too far behind.

Keep checking back for more updates on “The Terminal List” with Pratt when we have them.