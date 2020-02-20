Dr. Amie Harwick’s Ex-Boyfriend Arrested Again In Connection With Her Death, Charged With Murder

Dr. Amie Harwick’s ex-boyfriend was arrested again Wednesday after being let out on $2 million bond.

Gareth Pursehouse was charged with murder and first-degree residential burglary, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight. The burglary charge includes the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, the outlet reported. Lying in wait refers to killings where the suspect waited and watched for an opportunity to kill an unsuspecting victim, according to California law.

The new charges come after Pursehouse posted $2 million bond Tuesday. He does not have the option for bail currently.

Family therapist Amie Harwick murdered in Hollywood Hills, former boyfriend arrested https://t.co/BRG6doCzcG — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 17, 2020

Pursehouse faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted. The decision between the two punishments will reportedly be made at a later date.

Harwick died from injuries sustained during a fall from her third-story balcony in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police were reportedly called by Harwick’s roommate, who told police the sex therapist was being assaulted. (RELATED: Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee Dr. Amie Harwick’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

As previously reported, Harwick’s cause of death was released Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. She officially died from blunt force injuries of the head and torso. The medical examiner also confirmed “evidence of manual strangulation.”

Harwick and Pursehouse dated years before. She had reportedly taken out a restraining order against Pursehouse that had expired. She also had taken out restraining orders against him in 2011 and 2012 after claiming he attacked her and threw her out of a vehicle on the highway.