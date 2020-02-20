NFL Changing Playoff Format In New CBA To Include 7 Teams From Each Conference, Only 1-Seeds Get First Round Byes

The NFL is changing the playoff format in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

According to Adam Schefter, the new playoff format will have seven teams from each conference, and only the 1-seeds will get first round byes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means we’ll have a total of six games on wild card weekend. Currently, the 1-seeds and 2-seeds in each conference get byes and only a total of 12 teams make it.

More details: Under the current CBA proposal that NFL owners are pushing for, the playoff field would be expanded to seven teams, while the regular season would be increased to 17 games per team, and the preseason shortened to three games per team, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020

Under the current transformational CBA proposal that NFL owners are pushing for, there would be more drama at the end of the regular season…and six – six! – games on wild-card weekend. Imagine three wild-card games on Saturday, then three more Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2020

I love this suggestion for two main reasons. One, the more teams allowed in, then the closer the Detroit Lions are to the postseason.

We need all the help we can get because the Lions are historically awful. The smaller the playoff field is, the more trouble we’re in.

Expand it, and let my guys in Detroit into the action!

Secondly, I’m for whatever involves getting us more football. The more football we have, the better off we all are.

Having a total of six games on the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs sounds like a ridiculous amount of fun.

That’s something that should have fans very excited.

This sounds like one of the best ideas we’ve heard out of the NFL in a very long time, and I can’t wait to see how it plays out.

Make it happen, folks! Give the people what they want, and we want more games!