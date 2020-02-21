‘Why Is The Bar So Low’: Alec Baldwin Goes After Democratic Presidential Candidates

Alec Baldwin went after the current field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, questioning why “the bar” is “so low” for Democrats’ hopes for presidency.

“Why is the bar so low regarding our hopes for the Presidency?” the 61-year-old actor wrote in a lengthy rant on Twitter following the Democratic presidential debate in Nevada this week. The post was noted by Fox News in piece published Friday. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’).

1- Why is the bar so low regarding our hopes for the Presidency?

One won’t release his NDA’s re sexual harassment.

1 is a campaign finance cheater.

2. are compulsive liars about how they intend to pay for all of their promises. 1 is struggling, after 8 yrs as VP to articulate… — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 20, 2020

“One won’t release his NDA’s re sexual harassment,” he added. “One is a campaign finance cheater. Two are compulsive liars about how they intend to pay for all of their promises.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Arrested For This Shocking Reason)

Baldwin continued, while seemingly taking aim at Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

“One is struggling, after 8 yrs as VP to articulate… his vision,” the “30 Rock” star went on. “We have a very simple job to do. To spend [money] on those things we have too long neglected. Infrastructure Debt Health care Affordable housing. #MAKEAMERICASOLVENTAGAIN.”

2- articulate his vision.

We have a very simple job to do. To spend $ on those things we have too long neglected.

Infrastructure

Debt

Health care

Affordable housing.#MAKEAMERICASOLVENTAGAIN — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 20, 2020

However, it wasn’t long before the “Saturday Night Live” star returned to taking jabs at President Donald Trump.

“People are dying all over the world, many of them young children, due to famine, drought, natural disaster, diseases,” the actor wrote. “The President of the US could spare the lives of many of them. Instead, he bashes the Oscars and insults Brad Pitt.

Get…this FUCKING…idiot…out of here.”

People are dying all over the world, many of them young children, due to famine, drought, natural disaster, diseases. The President of the US could spare the lives of many of them. Instead, he bashes the Oscars and insults Brad Pitt.

Get…this FUCKING…idiot…out of here — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 21, 2020

As previously reported, Baldwin has been very outspoken against President Donald Trump during his entire presidency. Most recently, he made headlines when he blamed Trump supporters for “the near moral collapse of this country” and “for the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans.”