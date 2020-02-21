EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Union VP Debunks Elite ‘BORTAC’ Unit Myths

Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council debunked elite Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) myths and opened up about a recent White House meeting with President Donald Trump during a sit down interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill.
“The stories I have seen on the ‘BORTAC’ situation, — none of those pictures have had a real BORTAC guy in the picture,” said Del Cueto. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘There’s Still A Crisis At The Border’: Border Patrol Union VP Reacts To Mexico Deporting 2,000 Migrants)
Del Cueto went on to explain how the mainstream media is trying to instill fear in communities about ‘BORTAC’.
The elite ‘BORTAC’ unit will be deployed across numerous sanctuary cities to help ICE officers catch criminal illegal immigrants.
WATCH:
