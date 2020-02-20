The New York Times Publishes Op-Ed From Taliban Leader

The New York Times published an op-ed Thursday from a leader of the Taliban, one of the world’s largest terrorist organizations.

The op-ed from Sirajuddin Haqqani was titled “What We, the Taliban Want,” and attempted to explain what the Taliban was looking for in its negotiations with the U.S. (RELATED: Hezbollah Operative Scoped Out Times Square, Statue Of Liberty For Possible Terrorist Attacks, Prosecutors Say)

Haqqani attempted to respond to concerns that the Taliban would once again host terrorist groups like Al-Qaida if the U.S. were to leave Afghanistan. (RELATED: FBI Discovers Homegrown Islamic Terror Compound In Alabama)

“It is not in the interest of any Afghan to allow such groups to hijack our country and turn it into a battleground,” he wrote. “We have already suffered enough from foreign interventions.”

The Times was criticized by some on social media Tuesday for publishing an op-ed from a leader of one of the world’s largest terrorist organizations.

“Is it weird that the New York Times published an op-ed by a Taliban officer?” Becket Adams of The Washington Examiner asked.

… is it weird that the New York Times published an op-ed by a Taliban officer? “We did not choose our war with the foreign coalition led by the United States. We were forced to defend ourselves.” this feels like a leaflet flyover. pic.twitter.com/yf3MAXmP6D — ????’???? ???? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@BecketAdams) February 20, 2020

“The New York Times just ran an op ed by the deputy leader of the Taliban, a wanted terrorist,” Human Events writer Ian Miles Cheong wrote.