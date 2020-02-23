Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder In Rematch

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder late Saturday night in their rematch fight.

In what was the biggest fight in my generation, Wilder got absolutely annihilated by Fury, and it wasn’t even close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tyson Fury dominated from the start of the fight through the moment the ref called it.

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! ????#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury is now the WBC heavyweight champion, and he 100% deserves. He didn’t just win tonight. He stepped into the ring, and destroyed a man in front of the world.

Wilder never had a hope. He never had a hope at all of winning. It was clear from the start Fury would win.

Tyson Fury moves to 30-0 ???? Fury defeats Deontay Wilder to become the new WBC heavyweight champion#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/n9OiTAvMmy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2020

As for Fury’s post-fight plans, I think he might have given us a hint earlier in the week!

Tyson Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder. His plans after the fight involve a lot of cocaine and hookers. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2020

I can’t wait to see Fury fight again. He’s officially the biggest star in the sport, and deserves every dollar coming his way.

Go, Tyson, to!