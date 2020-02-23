Editorial

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder In Rematch

Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder (Credit: Screenshot Twitter Video https://twitter.com/espn/status/1231453989721473024)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder late Saturday night in their rematch fight.

In what was the biggest fight in my generation, Wilder got absolutely annihilated by Fury, and it wasn't even close.

Tyson Fury dominated from the start of the fight through the moment the ref called it.

Tyson Fury is now the WBC heavyweight champion, and he 100% deserves. He didn’t just win tonight. He stepped into the ring, and destroyed a man in front of the world.

Wilder never had a hope. He never had a hope at all of winning. It was clear from the start Fury would win.

As for Fury’s post-fight plans, I think he might have given us a hint earlier in the week!

I can’t wait to see Fury fight again. He’s officially the biggest star in the sport, and deserves every dollar coming his way.

Go, Tyson, to!