Anchorage Named The Hardest-Working City In America, Washington D.C. Comes In 8th

Anchorage, Alaska is apparently the hardest-working city in the country.

According to a study from WalletHub based on employment rate, average weekly work hours and share of workers with multiple jobs, the city of Anchorage come out on top.

San Francisco and Virginia Beach checked in at two and three. Washington D.C. came sliding in at number eight.

I’ve never been to Anchorage, but I don’t struggle at all to believe it’s a very hard working city.

Alaska is a place that breeds tough people, it can have brutal winters and you have to have a little grit to survive there.

That’s just the reality of the situation, and I can 100% buy the belief that people in Anchorage are incredibly hard working. I don’t struggle to believe that at all.

Having said that, Washington D.C. coming it at number eight is laughable. Do people work hard here? Sure. They absolutely do.

I don’t want to project the belief that they don’t. However, some of the cities behind them on the list is, frankly, insulting.

Billings, Montana came in at 19th! I’m really supposed to believe the people in Washington D.C. work harder than the people out in Montana?

Yeah, I’m not buying that at all.

Hell, Madison came in 79 spots behind Washington D.C. in the rankings. As somebody who has lived in both places, I can tell you there isn’t that big of a gap. If anything, people back in WI work harder.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the rankings. I’m okay with Anchorage being at the top, but it gets a bit dicey after that.