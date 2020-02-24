Harvey Weinstein Diverted To Hospital Instead Of Rikers Island, Complains Of Chest Pains

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was diverted to New York’s Bellevue Hospital while en route to Rikers Island.

Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital after feeling chest pains and having heart palpitations, attorney says https://t.co/O7o5gRXhND pic.twitter.com/NCKqi5QV1z — #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) February 25, 2020

Weinstein, who was convicted Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, complained of chest pains, high blood pressure and heart palpitations following the verdict. His attorney, Donna Rotunno, said that he was admitted but was “ok” — and that he was expected to arrive at Rikers Island after physicians cleared him for release. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On Two Counts In Rape Trial. Here’s What We Know)

Weinstein was seen leaving the courthouse hours earlier without the use of the walker he had been using throughout the trial.

Video shows Harvey Weinstein walking after the guilty verdict without needing his walker. Tonight his attorneys told Fox News that he’s in the hospital for “chest pains.” https://t.co/aVKkYF3P3I https://t.co/XHVnDqqOPV — Tiffany Alaniz (@TiffanyAlaniz) February 25, 2020

Although Weinstein was acquitted on the more serious charges of first degree rape and predatory sexual assault, his conviction on the two lesser counts could land him in prison for more than two decades. He is also still awaiting trial in California on similar charges involving other women.