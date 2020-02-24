Jury Returns Guilty Verdict On Two Counts In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

The jury in former producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial reached a guilty verdict Monday on two counts after five days of deliberation.

Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, according to a report published by the New York Times. The jury decided to acquit Weinstein on the charges of rape in the first degree and predatory sexual assault.

Six women testified they had been sexually assaulted by Weinstein, although charges were only brought against the producer from two encounters. The entertainment mogul pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, one count of criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault. The testimony by the other women were allowed in order to establish a pattern of behavior by the prosecution.

He’s now facing up to four years for rape in the third degree and up to 25 years for criminal sexual act in the first degree, according to New York law. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Jury Reportedly Hung On Two Counts Of Predatory Sexual Assault, Judge Asks To Continue Deliberating)

As previously reported, the jury asked presiding Judge James Burke if they could be hung on two charges Friday.

“Any verdict you return on any counts must be unanimous … so I will ask you to continue your deliberations,” Burke told the jury at the time. “Thank you for your hard work.”