Julia Roberts And Sean Penn Will Star In The Watergate TV Series ‘Gaslit,’ No Network Is Attached Yet

Julia Roberts will star in an upcoming TV series focused on the Watergate scandal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts will be joined by Sean Penn, Armie Hammer and Joel Edgerton in “Gaslit.” There is no network attached at this time. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

THR described the plot as, “The project, which will hails from Mr. Robot duo Sam Esmail and Robbie Pickering, will explore Richard Nixon’s bumbling, opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes and the tragic whistle-blowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down.”

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m 100% down for this series. Watergate is one of the greatest scandals in the history of this country, and it resulted in Richard Nixon resigning as the President of the United States of America. The whole saga of the break in of the DNC headquarters, the cover, “The Plumbers” and everything else is perfect for TV.

The fact it’s bringing such an all-star cast makes me think “Gaslit” is going to be awesome.

Also, Joel Edgerton might be one of the most underrated actors in all of Hollywood. That guy is awesome on screen, and I’ve been a big fan for years.

I think we’re in for a very fun time whenever “Gaslit” ends up getting released. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the upcoming series.