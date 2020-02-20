New ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black

A new “Westworld” season three trailer was released Thursday, and it’s downright incredible.

The newest trailer sets up two major plot points. First, Maeve has been put on a collision course with Dolores.

The latter is intent on wiping out humanity, and the former is tasked with stopping her. We saw this building up at the season two with Bernard also being against Dolores. Now, we have our confirmation.

Secondly, Ed Harris is prominently featured as his iconic character the Man in Black. He also seems hellbent on stopping Dolores.

Give the trailer a watch below.

Inject this into my veins right now! I am so excited, and I can’t wait for March 15! Shoot me up with it right now! Shoot new “Westworld” episodes right into my soul.

Will the MiB team up with Bernard and Maeve to stop Dolores? What type of carnage will Dolores unleash on the world? What role will Aaron Paul’s character play?

I have so many questions and I need them answered ASAP!

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailer and predictions for season three. It looks like “Westworld” will be as lit as ever!