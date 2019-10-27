Celebrate Julia Roberts’ Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Julia Roberts’ birthday on Monday.

In honor of the 52-year-old actress's day, we searched the internet to find her most jaw-dropping and hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones over the last two decades.

Born in Smyrna, Georgia, the "Runaway Bride" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry in 1988 when she was cast for a romantic comedy called "Mystic Pizza."

Soon she would appear on the big screen in a handful of movies. But it wouldn't be until she got the lead female role of Vivian Ward in the rom-com "Pretty Woman" in 1990, across from Richard Gere, that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Roberts has gone on to become one of the most popular female stars in the country. Some of my absolute favorite films from her would have to be "My Best Friend's Wedding" in 1997, "America's Sweetheart" in 2001 and "Ocean's Twelve" in 2004, alongside such stars as George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Not to mention that she's been named by People magazine as the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" five times.