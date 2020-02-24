Here’s Why This Lesbian YouTuber Is Leaving The ‘Progressive’ Left For Good

Lesbian YouTuber Arielle Scarcella announced in a video that she no longer wants to be associated with the “progressive” left after reaching “peak LGBT.”

Scarcella spoke out in a YouTube video posted Friday where she condemned the progressive left as “children who believe in cancel culture, moral superiority point scoring and oppression points.”

“I don’t think gender is a social construct,” Scarcella said in the video. “I don’t think cis straight white men are evil.”

“I don’t believe that genital preferences are transphobic or that there are 97 genders. I don’t think that male sex offenders belong in women’s prisons,” she said, adding:

“I don’t think it’s normal for people to be praised for walking around in shirts that say, ‘Kill TERFS.'”

“I don’t think like these people. And I no longer want to be associated with them,” she said. (RELATED: DC Parents Bring Children As Young As 9 Months To Adams Morgan Drag Queen Story Hour)

“I’ve reached peak LGBT. This is my coming out video,” Scarcella continued.

“To be honest I never fully agreed with most of the things they’ve said,” Scarcella told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “But I didn’t really feel safe in any other environment.”

“At the time, I didn’t see how much I disagreed with,” she said Monday. “I knew I disagreed with a lot of the stuff they do, and they say and a lot of stuff logically doesn’t make sense, but sometimes it takes me maybe an experience or seeing something else that is happening in the real world to realize what they are fighting for isn’t good.”

She offered the example of the concept of self-identification. In New York state, she said, “you are literally allowed to identify as a woman.” (RELATED: ‘It Destroyed My Body’: Here’s Why This Former Trans Woman Regrets His Gender Transition)

“It’s a horrible idea. In general, self ID is a terrible idea because now anybody can identify as anything, and when you do something like that, it’s really women that get the shit edge of it,” she said.

Men won’t worry about a “trans guy” going into a “man’s space,” she said, “whereas women would worry about someone who presents as a man, but is a trans woman.”

“That’s creepy. It’s not like we can see into their heads and know what their gender identity is,” she continued.

A transgender woman being in a woman’s space opens up potential opportunities for a predator in a woman’s space, Scarcella said, noting that she does not think there are many transgender women that are predators.

“But self ID allows predators to use that privilege,” she said.

Leaving the progressive left does not mean that she has suddenly become conservative, Scarcella said.

“I’m talking about ideology,” she said. “I’ll be honest, I’m not one of those people that’s like, ‘I hate [President] Donald Trump!'”

“Half the time I don’t even know what people are saying. If I followed politics as closely as probably people say that they are, I would probably have a lot of opinions on either side,” she said.

“I don’t agree with everything Trump says. I don’t agree with everything [Vermont Sen.] Bernie [Sanders] says,” she added. “I’m like someone in the middle. I’m classic liberal, I guess.”

