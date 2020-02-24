Miami Heat Retire Dwyane Wade’s Number 3 Jersey

The Miami Heat retired Dwyane Wade’s jersey over the weekend.

The team held a jersey retirement ceremony Saturday night prior to beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it was pretty awesome to watch Wade's number three go up in to the rafters.

You can watch the emotional moment below.

No. 3 officially in the rafters forever ???? pic.twitter.com/cDMO4BNynq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2020

There’s no question at all about whether or not Wade deserved to have his jersey retired. He 100% did.

Wade was the face of the Miami Heat for years and years. Along the way, he brought the city of Miami three NBA championships.

Wade’s place in the hall of fame is secured, and now no Miami Heat player will ever wear number three again. I think that’s the correct call for the franchise.

Players like him come along only a few times every generation. Some coaches never get a player of his caliber. He’s without a doubt a top 10 player in my lifetime, and it’s great to watch him get honored.

Props to Wade for the incredible career, his three rings and his jersey getting retired. He earned every bit of it.