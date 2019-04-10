Miami Heat Releases Dwyane Wade Tribute Video, Barack Obama Honors Him For Final Home Game

The Miami Heat released an awesome tribute video for Dwyane Wade prior to his final home game Tuesday night.

Wade, who is set to hang it up at the end of the season, has been the face of the franchise for pretty much every single second since he was drafted in 2003.

He bounced around for a very brief time before landing back at home, and the organization clearly loves him a lot. (RELATED: Dwyane Wade Reveals If He Will Take Massive Offer From Chinese Basketball Team)

The video they released is bound to bring a smile to fans everywhere. Give it a watch below.

The @MiamiHEAT paid its respects to @DwyaneWade‘s career before his final regular season game pic.twitter.com/TcdlPcvJ85 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2019

The team also had one hell of a cool surprise for the legendary player. They tweeted out a video Tuesday night of Barack Obama congratulating Wade on doing the people in Chicago — Wade’s hometown — proud.

The man had a hell of a career and has three championship rings to prove it. I remember watching him during his days at Marquette. I figured he’d be good, but I don’t think anybody knew he’d be as dominant as he turned out to be.

The electric guard was borderline unstoppable with the ball.

Props to him on one hell of a run in the league. I’m not sure we’ll see a player like him for a long time.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter