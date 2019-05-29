Every NBA Finals Since 1999 Has Featured Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Steph Curry Or Dwyane Wade

ESPN recently shared an unbelievable stat about the NBA Finals.

According to the network, every Finals since 1999 has featured Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Steph Curry Or Dwyane Wade.

Stephen Curry Every NBA Finals has had at least one of these players in it since 1999 (h/t wesskywalker/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/cFhh9yW8BM — ESPN (@espn) May 27, 2019

If you think that’s a crazy stat, the network wasn’t done with interesting tidbits. SportsCenter also tweeted that the Finals have featured a player who played with Shaq for the past 36 years!

36 straight NBA Finals have included at least one player who played with @SHAQ He played with Toronto’s Danny Green in Cleveland in 2009-10. #SCFacts pic.twitter.com/UvLCAWQUK1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2019

I don’t understand how either of these two stats are possible, but they obviously are. I’m not sure which one is crazier. I’m honestly leaning towards the Shaquille O’Neal one.

Thirty-six years is just an absurd amount of time. Having the finals feature a teammate of the legendary center for over three-and-a-half decades is simply absurd. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Will Play The Golden State Warriors In The NBA Finals)

Don’t get me wrong, having one of four players featured in the finals for two decades is still incredibly impressive, but is it really better than the Shaq one?

I’m just not so sure. I’m not so sure at all.

Sound off in the comments about which one you think is more impressive. I’m really split right now, but I think I’m leaning towards the Shaq option.

Let us know what you think. I can’t wait to see who you side with on this one.

