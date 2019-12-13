CNN Producer Resigns After Project Veritas Video Accuses Him Of Misconduct

CNN producer Steve Brusk resigned Thursday after a video released by conservative watchdog group Project Veritas reportedly exposed alleged misconduct.

Project Veritas released a series of videos about CNN in October, one of which showed another producer expressing concern about Brusk’s alleged misconduct. (RELATED: CNN’s John King: Problems At The Border Didn’t Start With Trump)

“In this climate that’s going on right now, he definitely would have been fired,” Rick Saleeby, identified by Project Veritas, as a producer for CNN host Jake Tapper could be heard saying in the video.

Saleeby also graphically described Brusk’s behavior towards women, and mentioned a time he felt the need to keep a woman away from Brusk. (RELATED: CNN Hits Three-Year Ratings Low Amid Impeachment Drama)

“She had a skirt on. I could see the hand. I like grab her. It looked like I was being the assaulter because I grabbed her so aggressive…To keep her from him,” Saleeby said.

Saleeby also could be heard speculating that the network was protecting Brusk, saying that he was “protected by certain people…like other higher ups.”

Project Veritas released a series of insider videos on CNN earlier this year, with one video capturing CNN media coordinator Nick Neville saying that network president Jeff Zucker has a “personal vendetta” against President Donald Trump.