‘F**king Revolution’: Another Bernie Sanders Staffer Appears To Endorse Gulags

A second staffer to Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was caught on camera advocating for violence against Sanders’ political opponents, according to a video released Tuesday by the conservative watchdog group Project Veritas.

“What will help is when we send all the Republicans to the ‘reeducation’ camps,” a Sanders field organizer identified by Project Veritas as Martin Weissgerber said. “Can you imagine Mitch McConnell? Lindsey Graham?””

“I’ll straight up- I’ll straight up get armed,” Weissgerber said, according to the video. “I want to learn how to shoot, and go train. I’m ready for the f**king revolution, bro.”

This same organization released a video earlier in January appearing to show another Sanders’ staffer saying that “f**king cities burn” if President Donald Trump is reelected. (RELATED: New Hampshire Poll Shows Bernie Sanders With Double Digit Lead)

Weissgerber’s comments were in line with the comments apparently made by fellow Sanders field organizer Kyle Jurek in the Project Veritas video released last week, where Jurek called for reeducation camps for Trump supporters.

BREAKING: 2ND PAID STAFFER PRAISES GULAGS South Carolina @BernieSanders Field Organizer @martinthemanic: “I’ll straight up get armed…I’m ready for the “f**king revolution”; “Guillotine the rich”; ‘send Republicans to re-education camps’ FULL RELEASE 12:00PM#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/tUCeKEY6aM — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2020

“The Gulags were founded as reeducation camps,” Weissgerber continued. “The first gulag that was opened; have you heard about Belomorkanal?”