MLB Pitcher Madison Bumgarner Has Been Secretly Competing In Rodeos Under The Alias Mason Saunders

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been secretly competing in rodeos.

According to CBS Sports, The Athletic reported Sunday that the pitching superstar has been competing for awhile at rodeos under the alias Mason Saunders. The Diamondbacks pitcher told The Athletic he’s been roping since he was a teenager, and has even won some money doing it at the pro level. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of Bumgarner at a rodeo event from three months ago below.

This is without a doubt one of the coolest stories we’ve had come out of the MLB in a long time. With all the negativity surrounding the Houston Astros, we’ve needed a feel-good story.

With Bumgarner burning down batters during the season and roping animals at rodeos in the offseason, I think we found it.

Mason Saunders (aka Madison Bumgarner) at one of the rodeos this past offseason! pic.twitter.com/ebB4k6YGJT — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) February 24, 2020

Unfortunately, I’m sure the Diamondbacks will immediately put an end to this. They’re paying him $85 million.

They’re not going to want to risk their star pitcher getting hurt. That’s unfortunately the reality of the situation.

Either way, it doesn’t get much more badass than secretly roping animals in rodeos under the alias Mason Saunders.

While I’m sure this epic ride has now come to an end since it’s public, it’s still pretty damn cool. Hopefully, he can get back to it once his playing days in the MLB are over.