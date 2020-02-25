Beyoncé Bans Photos During Her Performance At Kobe And Gianna Bryant’s Memorial

Musician Beyoncé reportedly banned photography during her performance at Kobe Bryant and Gianna’s memorial Monday.

Photo editors at both the Associated Press and Getty Images claimed they were prohibited from taking photos of Beyoncé and Kobe’s children, according to a report published by Page Six.

Beyoncé performing “XO” and Halo at the Kobe Bryant memorial and the other victims of the accident. #KobeFarewellpic.twitter.com/YaMtVi9Nku — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) February 24, 2020



“It is so offensive to Kobe’s family and the fans, Beyoncé is so controlling of her image — she usually only allows approved selected images of her to be released — so no photographers at the Kobe memorial were allowed to take her picture,” an event insider told the outlet. “Really, at a memorial? Not even the family of Michael Jackson did that.” (RELATED: Jay-Z Explains Why He And Beyoncé Sat During Super Bowl LIV National Anthem)

“A Staples Center staffer was dispatched to make sure not a single camera was focused on the stage,” the source continued. “The photographers couldn’t believe it. This doesn’t help Beyoncé’s image at all, it hurts her. It makes her look like a diva. The memorial wasn’t about her. The only shots of Bey that did emerge were screen grabs from TV. None of the other artists at the memorial asked for this, not Christina Aguilera, not Alicia Keys.”

I completely understand not taking photos of Kobe’s children. They are minors and are going through something I can’t even begin to fathom.

Beyoncé, however, does really come off as the biggest diva ever. It’s been widely reported that she works hard to control the way photos of her are disseminated and it’s the weirdest thing ever, especially at a memorial for someone that you were invited to perform at.

Her publicist has even requested media remove “unflattering” photos of her in the past, according to Page Six.

I can’t seem to figure out why Beyoncé wouldn’t want photos of her performance at such a beautiful, emotional performance honoring two very beautiful people.