‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Stops Filming In Italy Because Of The Coronavirus

“Mission: Impossible 7” has stop filming in Italy because of the coronavirus.

Fears of the coronavirus seem to be rising across the world, and now it has impacted the filming of the hit movie series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

Paramount told The Hollywood Reporter the following in part about production coming to a stop for the time being:

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7.

Well, this obviously sucks for fans of the Ethan Hunt saga, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. While I don’t particularly think the virus will wipe out humanity, there are some serious concerns.

Given the fact the worst case scenario is the film gets pushed back a bit by filming coming to a stop, it’s probably worth it in the big picture.

THR noted Cruise wasn’t even in Italy when the call was made to pause filming. So, the star of the saga seems to be safe and out of harm’s way.

“Mission: Impossible 7” is scheduled to hit theaters July 23, 2021. THR didn’t report whether or not filming coming to a halt will impact the projected release date or not.

Keep checking back for more details when we have them. Hopefully, the cameras getting rolling again soon on “Mission: Impossible 7.” I can’t wait to see what we get in the latest installment with Tom Cruise.