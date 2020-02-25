‘Kill It’: Warren Hits Bloomberg For Allegedly Telling Employee To Get Abortion

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked fellow Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg over an allegation that Bloomberg once told an employee to abort her baby.

Bloomberg and Warren launched into Tuesday night’s debate by clashing over Bloomberg’s alleged “kill it” comments. Warren referred to her first job as a special education teacher, saying that she was fired because she was pregnant.

“At least I didn’t have a boss who said to me, ‘Kill it,'” she said. (RELATED: Warren Doubles Down On Firing Claim, Even After Documents Show She Resigned)

Bloomberg responded: “I never said that. I never said that.”

WATCH:

“For the record, if she was a teacher in New York City, she would never have had that problem,” the former New York City mayor said. “The unions will tell you exactly that.”

Warren responded by demanding that the women who accused Bloomberg of sexual harassment or assault who are currently under nondisclosure agreements be allowed to speak.

“The Bloomberg corporations and Mayor Bloomberg himself have been accused of discrimination,” she said. “They are bound by nondisclosures so they cannot speak.”

“If he says there is nothing to hide here, then sign a release and let those women speak out,” the Massachusetts senator said.

Bloomberg noted that it was “wrong” of him to “make the jokes.”

“I don’t remember what it was. If it bothered them, I was wrong,” he said.

“I am sorry for that,” Bloomberg added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.