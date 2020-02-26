Suspended ABC Reporter Will ‘No Longer’ Cover Politics After Admitting ‘Bosses See No Upside’ In Reporting Fairly

ABC News will not allow its currently suspended correspondent David Wright to report on politics again after he was recorded in a Project Veritas video accusing executives of being biased in the network’s reporting and talking about his dislike of President Donald Trump.

Wright is seen in the video lamenting how he feels ABC News covers Trump. The video was released Wednesday morning. The veteran correspondent “will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns,” an ABC News spokesman said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved,” the statement reads. “David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns.”

Wright said in the undercover video that “voters are poorly informed” in part because of the network’s purported refusal to cover Trump appropriately. He alleges that the network carefully crafts its reporting to fit a certain narrative, particularly around Trump.

“I feel terrible about it,” Wright said according to the video. “I feel that the truth suffers, the voters are poorly informed and people also have the opportunity to tune into whatever they want to hear. And so, it’s like there’s no upside in – our bosses don’t see any upside – in doing the job that we’re supposed to do, which is to speak truth to power and hold people to account.”

