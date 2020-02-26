‘The Truth Suffers’: New Project Veritas Video Shows Since-Suspended ABC News Correspondent Alleging Network Has Trump Bias

A new Project Veritas video shows an ABC News correspondent bashing the network and accusing higher-ups of intentionally failing to report properly on President Donald Trump.

Wednesday’s newest video shows correspondent David Wright, who has since been suspended from ABC News, talking about how “voters are poorly informed” in part because of the network’s purported refusal to cover Trump appropriately. He alleges that the network carefully crafts its reporting to fit a certain narrative, particularly around Trump.

“I feel terrible about it,” Wright can be seen saying in the video. “I feel that the truth suffers, the voters are poorly informed and people also have the opportunity to tune into whatever they want to hear. And so, it’s like there’s no upside in – our bosses don’t see any upside – in doing the job that we’re supposed to do, which is to speak truth to power and hold people to account.”

WATCH:

Wright added that ABC News fails to “hold [Trump] to account” while simultaneously not giving “him credit for the things he does do.” The correspondent alleged that ABC News is only “interested in three things” in its daily reporting on the president.

“We’re interested in the outrage of the day, the investigation and of the palace intrigue of who’s backstabbing whom. Beyond that, we don’t really cover the guy,” Wright said, adding that the network has become “a profit” and “promotion center.”

“And promotion of the company and also promotion of individuals within the company, as opposed to the kind of dedication to the story and a commitment to telling stories that we need to tell that are maybe hard to tell,” he continued.

Wright considers himself a socialist, a point that he happily noted during the video. ABC News producer Andy Fies also makes an appearance in the Project Veritas video.

Fies can be seen saying that voters “need to cross the Hudson [River]” to see why people support the president. He adds that ABC News doesn’t “understand voters” and Wright agrees, saying that the network isn’t “terribly interested” in them.

“It used to be better,” Wright says.

ABC News did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller. (RELATED: ABC And CBS Remain Silent On Allegedly Colluding To Fire The Wrong Whistleblower)

Project Veritas, a conservative watchdog group, has exposed numerous networks in the past or tried to. In 2019, the group reported that ABC News allegedly killed a story about accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.