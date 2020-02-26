Kumail Nanjiani Will Star In ‘The Independent’

Kumail Nanjiani will star in the political movie “The Independent,” and it sounds pretty awesome.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former “Silicon Valley” star “is set to play an idealistic young journalist who uncovers a major political conspiracy just as America’s first viable independent presidential candidate is poised for electoral victory.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is so set release date yet for “The Independent.”

It should be fascinating to see how this movie unfolds. Nanjiani is a really funny guy. He was outstanding in “Silicon Valley.”

Dinesh was one of the best characters in the show, and it was a great display of Nanjiani’s comedic skills.

Now, it sounds like he’s getting the opportunity to show off a more serious side in “The Independent.” I’m down for it.

People love political thrillers. It’s one of the reasons “House of Cards” was so damn popular when it first aired.

There’s just something about thrillers, politics, corruption and America that moves the needle.

Keep checking back for more details on “The Independent” when we have them. It sounds like it’s going to be an interesting movie.