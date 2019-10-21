HBO Releases The Full Trailer For The 6th And Final Season Of ‘Silicon Valley’

The full trailer for the final season of “Silicon Valley” on HBO dropped late Sunday night.

The hit show about the tech community returns October 27 for its sixth and final run on HBO, and I couldn’t be more excited.

Judging from the trailer, fans are going to be in for one hell of a fun and epic time as Richard and the rest of the Pied Piper crew try to dominate the world. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Watch the preview for season six below.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how pumped I am for “Silicon Valley” to return. Of all the shows HBO has ever made, this one is without a doubt one of my top favorites.

To this day, I still watch it almost every single day when I work out. I can step in on any episode and just cruise through a season without missing a beat.

There are very few shows that are as re-watchable, which is a testament to its excellence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silicon Valley (@siliconhbo) on Sep 19, 2019 at 12:49pm PDT

Even after T.J. Miller left the show, “Silicon Valley” didn’t fall off one bit. That’s insanely impressive when you consider the fact a star leaving a show is usually a death sentence.

“Silicon Valley” didn’t even slow down. The whole cast is outstanding.

Tune in this Sunday on HBO to watch the final season of “Silicon Valley.” I can’t wait.