Everything You Need To Know About The How To Survive Jail Classes Harvey Weinstein Has Been Taking

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein reportedly hired a jail consultant ahead of Monday’s sentencing, where he was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

The Daily Caller’s chief video editor Richard McGinniss and media reporter Shelby Talcott discussed Weinstein’s jail consulting classes and how much time the former producer could face behind bars. Notably, Weinstein will likely be put in solitary confinement at Rikers Island prison – a far different cry from when alleged child sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was held in prison.

Weinstein will remain at Rikers Island until his sentencing March 11.

WATCH:

