REPORT: NFL Owners Could Rush TV Deals And The CBA Over Fears Of Bernie Sanders Becoming The Democrat Nominee

NFL owners are apparently very concerned about what kind of impact Bernie Sanders becoming the Democrat nominee would have on the economy.

The NFL is in the middle of negotiating a new CBA and there are major TV deals looming on the horizon. Apparently, Bernie Sanders’ potential to become the nominee has the league willing to accelerate the process on all fronts out of concerns of what he could do to the economy, according to Albert Breer.

Breer wrote that the economy buzzing right now and fears over a Sanders nomination has the league “itchy to get pen to paper with networks that are eager to negotiate” when it comes to TV deals.

Believe or not, owners are fearful of what Bernie Sanders clinching the democratic nomination might do to the market (we explained it in here: https://t.co/NL7W2nMCnH). That plus a looming, expected, election-driven dip in ratings has heightened urgency to get to the TV deals. https://t.co/nabAfulbCK — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 25, 2020

I think it’s safe to say most of us didn’t expect Bernie Sanders’ potential nomination in the Democratic party to dictate a role in the NFL CBA and potential TV deals.

You know you’re living in a wild world when Bernie Sanders becoming the nominee could directly impact how the NFL does business.

Whether you like Sanders or not, the fact the NFL owners are worried about him ruining the economy is certainly an interesting aspect to the CBA negotiations.

As Breer pointed out, the economy is doing incredibly well right now, and the owners will want to strike while the iron is hot.

While I usually don’t want politics anywhere near my football, this is fascinating. With Sanders in the lead of the primary, you have to wonder just how fast the owners will try to move.

With every state he wins, he becomes that much closer to the nomination. This story is going to be a fun one. I never thought I’d say that, but here we are.