Joe Burrow Says He Will Play For The Bengals If They Draft Him

Quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear Tuesday that he will play for the Bengals if they draft him.

There’s been increasing chatter about whether or not the LSU Heisman winner has interest in playing for Cincinnati. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 18, 2020 at 9:46am PST

Well, you can stick a pin it because Burrow said he’ll play for the Bengals if they select him. “I’m not going to not play. I’m a baller if the Bengals pick me, I’m going to play,” the star gunslinger told the media.

“I’m not going to not play. I’m a baller if the Bengals pick me, I’m going to play.” – Joe Burrow @wlwt pic.twitter.com/WPaao4CJtj — Elise Jesse (@Elise_JesseWLWT) February 25, 2020

It’s kind of strange that this even needs to be said. Burrow might not want to play for the Bengals, but let’s not pretend like he’d just take a year off.

Of course, he could try to force a trade, but there’s no guarantee the Bengals would play ball. I’m sure they would for enough picks, but you never know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 14, 2020 at 10:49am PST

The reality of the situation is that if the Bengals want Burrow, then they’re going to get him with the first pick in the draft.

Now, all options are always on the table. If a bunch of picks come flying their way, things could change, but there’s no guarantee that happens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 14, 2020 at 1:39pm PST

As of right now, Burrow to the Bengals is a very safe bet.