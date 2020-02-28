Candace Owens Calls Out ‘Doomsday Cult’ Leftists, Kaepernick At CPAC

Conservative political activist Candace Owens criticized former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and praised the Blexit movement during her Friday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

In her speech, Owens referred to the left as a “doomsday cult” who has “feverishly and inaccurately” predicted that President Donald Trump’s actions will be the end of America. (RELATED: Podcast Scraps Candace Owens Because She Scares Trans People With Her Views On Childbirth)

Owens specifically called out Kaepernick and his dissent of “American Imperialism.” Owens mentioned a Kaepernick tweet he sent after the Qasem Soleimani strike.

“American militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world,” he tweeted on Jan. 4, 2020.

“Leftist indoctrination teaches us today that it only really mattered — slavery only really mattered when they (whites) did it,” Owens said.

She referenced a tweet Kaepernick sent out from where the controversial football player quoted Frederick Douglass and mentioned his trip “home” to Ghana in Africa.

“How can we truly celebrate independence on a day that intentionally robbed our ancestors of theirs? To find my independence I went home,” Kaepernick tweeted on July 4, 2017.

Owens said Kaepernick “extorted Ghana for a photo op,” forgetting the country currently boasts 20,000 child slave workers along Lake Volta to support the fishing industry, according to Owens.

“In the land of the free, in the home of the brave, I say this to you: there will be a Blexit. A black exit,” Owens said.