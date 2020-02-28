TikTok Video Shows Drag Queen Suggestively Crawl Up To A Child Before Embracing Her

A viral TikTok video of a drag brunch shows a drag queen suggestively crawl up to a child before embracing her.

TikTok user Amelia Marino posted a video Feb. 9 captioned “Drag Brunch realness” that shows a room full of people watching a drag queen suggestively dance towards a little girl seated on a chair in the middle of the room.

“Wait till the end,” a caption on the video reads. “This sweet little girl asked her mom to get a better view.”

WATCH:



Drag queen Tynomi Banks’ publicist confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the drag queen in the video is indeed Banks, a Canadian drag queen. Banks identifies as female, according to the drag queen’s Facebook page.

“My drag is high fashion and very fun,” Banks told the Globe and Mail in 2018. “Because I am a dancer, I love to show off my physique – my legs are amazing!”

Banks, who is dressed in jean shorts that expose the drag queen’s buttocks and a black long sleeved leotard, first crawls towards the child and hands her something before dancing away to the song “Lose Control.”

The video shows the child look around the room at those watching the performance before Banks dances towards the child again and embraces her.

The little girl’s foot can be seen shaking before Banks embraces her. (RELATED: DC Parents Bring Children As Young As 9 Months To Adams Morgan Drag Queen Story Hour)

“The friendship we didn’t know we needed, but now can’t live without,” Marino commented.

TikTok user reactions to the video varied. Many users reacted with shock to the video, saying that the little girl should not have been present at the drag brunch.

“I don’t understand why this little girl is here,” one user, itsmekrysta, wrote.

“This child doesn’t need to see that,” wrote user xxmrsinxx.

“How is this ok? not good,” wrote TikTok user warriorforChrist777.

“There’s nothing wrong with kids watching drag so long as it’s an appropriate show lmao,” user sarakennn_ commented, to which Marino replied, “Agreed.”

Marino and TikTok did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

