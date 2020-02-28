Wisconsin Will Start Spring Football Practice March 10

Wisconsin’s spring football practice schedule has been announced, and we’re not that far out from the start.

The schedule was tweeted out Thursday for fans of the Badgers. The team will start spring practice March 10, and will be finished by April 18.

We’re not far out, folks! We’re not far out at all! March 10 will be here before we know it, and I can’t wait.

You know where games are won and lost? They’re won in March and April on the practice field when nobody is watching.

That’s when you win games. You win games when you’re putting in the work and nobody else is watching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Feb 19, 2020 at 5:31pm PST

Plus, the Badgers are going to have one of the biggest storylines to follow with Graham Mertz battling Jack Coan for the starting quarterback position.

Can Mertz knock Coan out of the starting spot? Only time will tell, but he’s certainly going to get the opportunity to try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

March 10 can’t get here fast enough. It’s our first step towards a national title. Let’s get to work.