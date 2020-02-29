Joe Biden Uses South Carolina Victory Lap To Take Veiled Swipes At Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden used his South Carolina victory lap Saturday to take a few veiled swipes at Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Biden, who had promised from the beginning to do so, delivered a big win in South Carolina — and although he did not mention Sanders by name, it was clear that his opponent was on his mind.

After thanking Democratic South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn for his introduction, Biden pivoted to address the Democratic Party directly, saying, “This is the moment to choose the path forward for our party. This is the moment and it’s arrived maybe sooner than anybody guessed it would. But it’s here. And the decisions Democrats make all across America next few days will determine what this party stands for, what we believe, and what we’ll get done. If Democrats nominate me, I believe we can beat Donald Trump.”

Biden went on to suggest that he would be in the best position to help deliver the House and the Senate — the first veiled swipe at Sanders. Biden has said in previous interviews that down-ticket races could suffer if there was a self-described socialist at the top of the Democratic Party’s ticket.

“And join us — fellow Democrats across America — join us Democrats who want to nominate someone who will build on ObamaCare and not scrap it,” Biden added, taking aim at Sanders’ signature platform issue: Medicare for All.

“If the Democrats want a nominee who’s a Democrat —” Biden continued, a clear reference to Sanders’ embrace of the label “Democratic socialist. “A life-long Democrat — a proud Democrat — an a Obama-Biden Democrat.”

Biden fired one last shot at Sanders as he touted his own ability to build a broad coalition across numerous demographics, adding, “Folks, win big or lose, that’s the choice. Most Americans don’t want the promise of revolution. They want more than promises, they want results.”

South Carolina marks the first primary or caucus win for the former vice president in three presidential campaigns.