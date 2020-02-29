Trump Mocks Biden, Says He Would Be ‘In A Home Someplace’ While Others Run The Government For Him

President Donald Trump mocked former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying that if he won, he would “be in a home someplace” while others took care of everything for him.

Trump took aim at Biden during a wide-ranging speech Saturday, closing out the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (RELATED: Mike Huckabee Says Trump Could Suck Coronavirus Out Of The Sick And It Wouldn’t Be Enough)

The president first mocked the former vice president for claiming that 150 million people had been killed by gun violence.

WATCH:

Trump complained about how his own jokes were taken seriously when wild gaffes from Biden were ignored.

“I can have fun. Remember I said Russia, if you’re listening, in front of 25,000 people, they cut it off at the end, so that you don’t see the laughter, the joke, and they said ‘he asked for help,’ right? Russia, if you’re listening, a very famous — they cut that thing so quick at the end because they didn’t want to hear the laughter in the place and me laughing,” Trump explained. “It was, boom. These are really dishonest people.”

Trump then said he turned to the first lady after hearing Biden’s comments and said, “But I said to her — it’s true. I said to her, ‘let me ask you this, did he just say that we killed 150 million people? That’s half of our population. This is a terrible event. We have to find out what’s going on. This is bad.'”

The crowd laughed as Trump continued, “This wasn’t reported by the fake news. It’s true. I said ‘I’ve got to check that, first lady, because you know what? If 150 million people were killed last year by guns, and they didn’t report the story’ — you see, they didn’t — they didn’t report it.”

Trump went on to call for an informal poll, asking audience members to “scream like hell” for the candidate they thought he’d beat most easily.

WATCH:

When the crowd screamed loudest for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Trump appeared to be taken aback.

“That happened last night too, I did the same thing. They think that crazy Bernie — how you could be easier to beat than Joe?” he asked. “The guy can’t put two sentences together. It’s insulting, how can you be easier? But he is more down the middle. Everyone knows he’s not a communist and with Bernie there’s a real question about that. But he’s definitely a radical left socialist Democrat and people know that. With Joe, he’s sort of down the middle, you know. The difference is, Joe’s not going to be running the government. He’s just going to be sitting in a home someplace. And people are going to be running it for him. And they will be radical left socialists.”