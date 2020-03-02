Corona Sales Are Up 3.1% Amid Coronavirus Scares

Corona sales haven’t taken a hit at all ever since the coronavirus has started spreading.

Despite the fact there’s a lot of jokes being made about the beer company, sales are actually up. According to IRI Worldwide, sales from the beer company are up 3.1%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Corona sales suffering from CoronaVirus? Completely made up. Corona sales (Extra, Familiar, Light & Premier) over the past 4 weeks, through 2/16, are UP 3.1% by volume, according to @iriworldwide (H/T @BrewersStats) pic.twitter.com/hNA5mK523X — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 1, 2020

I’m not going to say the coronavirus has been good for Corona beer, but the numbers speak for themselves.

Let’s also remember that Corona is a summer beer. It’s a beer for the hot weather. It’s a beer for the beach. It’s not a cold weather beer.

Yet, sales aren’t suffering at all, and are actually increasing during the cold weather months. If that won’t make the executives at the company smile I don’t know what will.

Also, I don’t understand how anybody could be dumb enough to think Corona and the coronavirus are at all related.

At the same time, if there was a disease you could get from drinking beer, I probably have it. Either way, if a plague is going to wipe us out, we might as well get a buzz on.

Crack a cold one, kick back and relax.