Corona Sales Are Up 3.1% Amid Coronavirus Scares

Corona Seltzer (Credit: Shutterstock/ShinoStock)

David Hookstead
Corona sales haven’t taken a hit at all ever since the coronavirus has started spreading.

Despite the fact there’s a lot of jokes being made about the beer company, sales are actually up. According to IRI Worldwide, sales from the beer company are up 3.1%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not going to say the coronavirus has been good for Corona beer, but the numbers speak for themselves.

Let’s also remember that Corona is a summer beer. It’s a beer for the hot weather. It’s a beer for the beach. It’s not a cold weather beer.

Yet, sales aren’t suffering at all, and are actually increasing during the cold weather months. If that won’t make the executives at the company smile I don’t know what will.

Also, I don’t understand how anybody could be dumb enough to think Corona and the coronavirus are at all related.

At the same time, if there was a disease you could get from drinking beer, I probably have it. Either way, if a plague is going to wipe us out, we might as well get a buzz on.

Crack a cold one, kick back and relax.