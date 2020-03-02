Klobuchar Forced To Cancel Presidential Campaign Rally After BLM Takes The Stage

Democratic Minnesota Sen. and former presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar was forced to cancel a rally for her 2020 presidential campaign in her own state after Black Lives Matter (BLM) took the stage.

Klobuchar was set to address her supporters at 8:00 PM on Sunday night in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, but she was forced to change her plans after BLM showed up and shut down the event.

The BLM activists who opposed Klobuchar carried signs and recited chants referencing Myon Burrell, a Minnesota man who was convicted of murder in 2003. However, there have been multiple flaws found in the case against Burell which has called the conviction into question, the AP reported February 1. At the time of his conviction, Amy Klobuchar was the chief prosecutor in the county where the case took place, according to ABC News.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN — Protesters in Senator Klobuchar’s home state have stormed the stage at her campaign rally, with dozens chanting, “Free Myon!” and “Klobuchar has got to go!” pic.twitter.com/n0MLZK3mO7 — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) March 2, 2020

“The campaign offered a meeting with the Senator if they would leave the stage after being on stage for more than an hour. After initially agreeing, they backed out. We are canceling the event,” a Klobuchar spokesperson told CBS reporter Nicole Sganga. (RELATED: BLM School Curriculum Tells Kids To Choose Their Own Gender)

The cancelation was announced via a loudspeaker. “We are sorry to say tonight’s event has been canceled,” said an unseen official, eliciting cheers from the BLM protestors. “We are sorry for any inconvenience, please remember to vote on [super] Tuesday.”

???? Klobuchar event just cancelled due to protestors, announced over loudspeaker pic.twitter.com/ipjYwVpl0f — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) March 2, 2020

Klobuchar’s campaign manager, Justin Buoen, told reporters that his canidate was “disappointed about what happened tonight,” adding that the Senator was “ready to meet” with protest leaders immediately, but that the leaders were unwilling to do so, Sganga reported.

Klobuchar dropped out of the 2020 presidential race Monday morning and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden — who she will appear alongside at a rally in Dallas, Monday night.

Prior to leaving the race Klobuchar struggled in the Democratic primaries, holding just 7 delegates — far behind the 58 retained by leading canidate Bernie Sanders.