Amy Klobuchar Dodges Question On When Life Begins

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar evaded a question about when life begins during her Wednesday evening town hall on Fox News.

Klobuchar, who broke from her Democratic primary opponents when she said that there should be room in the party for pro-life Democrats, made it clear that she herself was pro-choice and made no move to answer a direct question from host Martha MacCallum about when life actually begins. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Says Nominating A Woman Could End Sexism On The Internet)

WATCH:

Klobuchar first responded to a question from the audience about what steps she might take to be more inclusive of the pro-life Democrats.

“First of all, I want to make it clear that I’m strongly pro-choice,” she said, and went on to say that she didn’t expect everyone in the party to agree completely on every issue, adding that she believed her own support was a result of her authenticity.

“Yes, there are pro-life elected officials in the Democratic Party. And that’s okay. But the point is that I will be a pro-choice president and I want you to know that when you make your decision about who you are voting for,” Klobuchar continued.

MacCallum presented a follow-up question, adding, “Two abortion bills went through and one of them, Senate Democrats blocked a bill that would ban all abortions after 20 weeks what a woman is approximately nearly five months pregnant. You weren’t there for that vote. Would you have voted to ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy?”

Klobuchar said that she would have voted with her party to block the bill, adding that as president, she would ask Congress to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

“So at what point do you think that life begins?” MacCallum asked directly. “If 20 weeks, post-20 weeks is acceptable, at what point do you think life begins?”

Klobuchar made no move to answer the question, instead saying, “Again, I follow Roe v. Wade, and what Roe v. Wade allows for is the protection of a woman’s decision — to make a decision about her own life and of course by the third trimester there’s some limits on it.”

“A lot of moderate Republicans and moderate Democrats think that’s a really moderate thing to vote for, post 20 weeks. Only North Korea and China and a few other countries allow what we allow here,” MacCallum pushed back.