Vanessa Bryant Calls For Deputies Who Shared Helicopter Crash Photos To Be Punished

Vanessa Bryant has called for punishment for the deputies who allegedly shared photos of the helicopter crash that left Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, dead.

The statement was made by Vanessa’s attorney Gary C. Robb and shared on her personal Instagram account Sunday.

Vanessa requested the area of the crash be made a no-fly zone on Jan. 26, the same day the helicopter went down.

“This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families,” a statement written by her attorney. “At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests.”

“First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty,” the statement continued. “This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families.” (RELATED: 911 Calls Detail Just How Bad Weather Was Before Kobe Bryant Fatal Helicopter Crash)

Vanessa’s legal counsel went on to demand the people allegedly responsible for sharing the photos “face the harshest possible discipline.”

“We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated,” the statement said. “We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents.”

The sheriff’s department confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the allegations are being investigated.