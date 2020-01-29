Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence Following Husband Kobe Bryant And Daughter’s Death

Vanessa Bryant broke her silence on Wednesday following the tragic news of her husband, Kobe Bryant and their daughter’s death in fatal helicopter crash.

The wife of the NBA Legend changed her profile picture on Instagram to include a photo of Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, in her first public move since news broke on Sunday that the NBA champion, his daughter and 7 other people were killed when the helicopter they were flying in Southern California crashed, according to ABC 7 News. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, 41, Killed In Helicopter Crash)

The photo shows the father and daughter pair embracing during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 in Toronto, Ontario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant (@vanessabryant) on Jan 1, 2020 at 3:50pm PST

The outlet also noted that Vanessa had changed her Instagram profile from a private account to a public account, allowing us to see photos she’s shared of their family events and special moments. (RELATED: ESPN Releases Emotional Video Honoring Kobe Bryant After His Tragic Death)

The NBA legends wife has not spoken publicly since news of the fatal crash hit over the weekend.

On January 1, Vanessa posted a beautiful photo of her and Kobe under a message that read, “Portraits of Carter 2020 By The Collective You.” She captioned the sweet post simply, “2020.”

There are also a handful of photos of her daughter Gigi doing her thing on the court like her dad, along with sweet pictures of Kobe and their daughter watching basketball together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant (@vanessabryant) on Dec 29, 2019 at 7:54pm PST

A source close to the family told Entertainment Tonight that Vanessa has been “almost numb” since the fatal crash.

“Vanessa is completely shocked and heartbroken but is trying to stay as strong as she can in front of her children,” a source shared.

“Vanessa married Kobe when she was 18 and never expected to live her life without him,” the insider added. “She has been surrounded by her family and friends but she feels almost numb to everything. Right now she’s taking time to be with her girls.”