‘That Guy Literally Saved The Democratic Party’: James Carville Salutes Jim Clyburn As He Celebrates Biden’s Success, Predicts Sanders’s Downfall

Democratic strategist James Carville gave a salute on MSNBC Tuesday evening as former Vice President Joe Biden racked up several Super Tuesday wins.

Although the night is not over, Biden has won more delegates than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Carville has shown clear dislike for Sanders over the course of the Democratic presidential race, urging viewers against nominating the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist.

Carville first saluted Democratic House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn as he celebrated Biden’s comeback. Clyburn “saved the Democratic Party” by endorsing Biden, which may have helped him notch a win in South Carolina, the state he represents.

“That guy literally saved the Democratic Party,” Carville began before talking about Biden’s success. “I think we’re going to see obviously Bloomberg and Warren are not long for this world. I think what we might be starting to see, and I’d like someone on the panel to weigh in on this, we might see Democrats starting to ask Sanders, ‘let’s don’t drag this thing out any more than we have to.’”

“People want to get on to the general election. They want to get on to defeating Donald Trump. I think Sanders showing tonight, hardly any showing with the African Americans, our most loyal constituency, and our most exciting new constituency: educated white women. He showed nothing.”

WATCH:

Carville previously said on MSNBC Feb. 10 that he was “scared to death” the Democratic Party might nominate someone like Sanders. He added that it would be “the end of days” and later held his ground after Sanders attacked him for the constant negative comments, calling the political strategist “a political hack.”

“Last night on CNN, Bernie called me a political hack. That’s exactly who the fuck I am! I am a political hack! I am not an ideologue. I am not a purist. He thinks it’s a pejorative. I kinda like it! At least I’m not a communist,” Carville said Feb. 13. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Says His Ideas ‘Are Not Far-Left’ At Forum In Iowa)