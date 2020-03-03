Joe Biden Wins Massachusetts Primary

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden won the Massachusetts Democratic Primary Tuesday in a surprise victory.

The former vice president carried the most votes in Massachusetts, where 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren serves as a Democratic senator. (RELATED: Biden Wins Minnesota, Oklahoma And Tennessee, Sanders Wins Colorado In Second Round Of Super Tuesday Results)

Joe Biden wins the Massachusetts Democratic presidential primary, upsetting Elizabeth Warren in her home state. https://t.co/OF0wkw58xX — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2020

“The press and the pundits declared us dead — but tonight has made clear that we are very much alive,” Biden tweeted Tuesday night. “We’re building the campaign that can unite the party and beat Donald Trump — but we need your help to do it.”

At the time of reporting, the former vice president also took South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Minnesota, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee in a hugely successful Super Tuesday sweep.

Biden’s Massachusetts win also bested 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who serves as a senator in the neighboring state of Vermont. Sanders took Colorado and Vermont Tuesday, and 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg took the American Samoa.



The former vice president’s victories come after both former 2020 presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the presidential race over the weekend and endorsed Biden Monday. Beto O’Rourke, another former presidential rival who dropped out of the race in November, also endorsed Biden Monday.

